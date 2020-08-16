Catherine (Cathy) Simpson

Catherine (Cathy) Simpson, age 56 of Seymour, CT passed away peacefully at Branford Hospice on July, 28 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on July 31, 1964 in Bridgeport, CT. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Presnell of Seymour and also siblings, Gwyn and her husband Patrick Meitin of Idaho, Janet Dooner of Nevada, William Goessinger of Bethel and Richard Goessinger of Naugatuck. She was predeceased by her father and her stepfather Frank Presnell She will be missed by several aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

Cathy was a resident of Newtown most of her life before moving to Seymour. She graduated from Newtown High School and was a school bus driver for the Danbury/Brookfield school system for a few years before becoming ill.

Cathy Loved her "fur babies", Rex, Dash, and Spike. She loved to go to the casino to play the slot machines as well as attend Bingo at local churches where she made many new friends. Cathy had a contagious laugh and enjoyed making others laugh. When not at casinos or playing Bingo she enjoy watching her favorite football team, The Patriots play.

A private service will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store