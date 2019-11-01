|
|
Catherine W. Wokanovicz
Catherine W. Wokanovicz 85, of The Villages, FL and formerly of Fairfield, CT passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 with her husband at her bedside. Cath loved playing cards, golf, and being with her many friends. She was a member of American Legion Post 347 Auxiliary, Lady Lake, FL and St. Timothy's Catholic Church The Villages, FL. Born in NYC, she grew up in Westport, CT; graduated from Southern CT State University and taught 4th and 5th grade for several years.She met the love of her life, John, to whom she was married to for 63 years. She is survived by husband John and their three children Robert (Kim), Ken (Lisa), and David (Maureen). Her four grandchildren Erika, Lauren, Kevin, and Kai. As well as her sister Helen; brothers William (Pat) and Mike (Fae) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Catherine and Luther Willett and sister Pat Blythe. Memorial Mass and Interment will be at a later date in Fairfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Timothy Catholic Church - The Villages, FL or St. Anthony Catholic Church - Fairfield, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2019