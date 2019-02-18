Catherine M. Walsh

Catherine M. Walsh, age 91, of Fairfield passed away peacefully Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Center. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Walsh, she had been a Fairfield resident for the last 20 years; living at the Bishop Curtis Home on the Post Road. Catherine attended the School for the Blind in Hartford. She was a parishioner and daily communicant of St. Peter's Church in Bridgeport, then after moving to Fairfield, St. Thomas Aquinas where she continued to attend Mass on a daily basis. She was a member of the ladies Guilds at both St. Peter's and St. Thomas. A woman of profound faith, the church and her religion were paramount in her life. She prayed the Rosary daily. Catherine also looked forward to her weekly trips to the Dutchess restaurant and time spent at St. Mary's by the Sea. Survivors include a sister, Jean Demshak of Fairfield; a brother, Joseph Walsh and his wife Mary Ann of Milford; a niece, seven nephews and several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews who loved her very much. She was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Albert Demshak. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Fairfield. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may greet the family Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 S. Benson Rd.,Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Catherine's memory to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield.