Catherine Weaver
Catherine Weaver
Catherine Weaver, age 85, of Milford, beloved wife of the late James F. Weaver, passed away on August 25, 2020. She was born on Sept. 24, 1934 in Jersey City, New Jersey and was the daughter of the late Vito and Florence (Ansell) Billera. She worked as a chef in the Stratford School System. Mrs. Weaver was a member of the Harbour Light Baptist Church in Orange where she enjoyed helping with Sunday School. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, scrapbooking and singing hymns. Mrs. Weaver is survived by her four children, Dennis Weaver of Milford, James Weaver and his wife Ann Genesis of West Haven, Debora Taylor and Hannah Weaver both of Milford. She also leaves two grandchildren, Aaleyah and Katarina and her brother, Joseph Billera of New Mexico and sister-in-law Jean Livingston of California. Family and friends may call on Sunday, August 30th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in King's Highway Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbour Light Baptist Church Building Fund, 380 Boston Post Road, Orange, CT 06477. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
