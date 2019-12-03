Connecticut Post Obituaries
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Fairfield, CT
Cathleen Rickard Obituary
Cathleen Rickard
Cathleen Rickard, age 57, of Derby, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She is survived by her children, Arthur Botha,of Waterbury, Laura Botha, of Stratford and Raymond Ward, of Stratford, a sister Elizabeth Rickard, of Shelton and a brother, Christopher Rickard IV, of Milford and a nephew Christopher Rickard V. Friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Friday at 9:15 from the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport and at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, in Fairfield. Burial will be private. friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. To read the full notice or to light a candle go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 4, 2019
