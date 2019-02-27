Cecelia Derepentigny

Jan. 14, 1927 - Feb. 24, 2019 BEACON FALLS – Cecilia (Christian) Derepentigny, age 92 of Beacon Falls and formerly of Oxford, beloved wife of the late Real Derepentigny, entered peaceful rest on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the Glendale Center, Naugatuck. Born in Orwell, VT on January 14, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Albina (Girard) Christian. A longtime parishioner of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Cecilia was very strong in her faith. She loved to cook and bake and would always have food on the table for family and friends. Those who knew her will remember Cecilia for her selflessness and always putting others ahead of herself. Survivors include her loving children, Jeanette Mento and her husband Michael of Beacon Falls, Francis J. Derepentigny and his wife Roberta of KY, Maryann Chellis and her husband William of WA, and Suzel Cable of Winsted, as well as 10 cherished grandchildren, 9 adored great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Ernest, Oscar and Rollin Christian and her sister, Anna Bonvouloir. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Nicholas' Parish Church of the Good Shepherd, Seymour. Interment will be held at a date to be announced. Family and friends may call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in The Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Memorial donations in her name can be made to Oxford Food Bank, 20 Pine St., Seymour, CT 06483 or to the Oxford Animal Shelter, 486 Oxford Rd., Oxford, CT 06478. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary