Cecelia Joan Duch
Jan 11, 1924 - Aug 4, 2020
Cecelia Joan Duch, age 96 of Stratford, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Saint Joseph's Manor, Trumbull. Miss Duch was born January 11, 1924 in Stratford, daughter of the late Michael and Theresa (Norko) Duch and had been a lifetime Stratford resident. She was a retired telephone operator for SNET and a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Church, a lay member of the Catholic Daughters, the Carmelite Sisters and the Marion Guild of Our Lady of Grace. She was predeceased… by her eight siblings, Joseph, William, Margaret, Mary, Pauline, Rita, Theresa and Dorothy and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated by Monsignor Martin Ryan on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in by meeting directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Interment will follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
.