1/
Cecelia Duch
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecelia Joan Duch
Jan 11, 1924 - Aug 4, 2020
Cecelia Joan Duch, age 96 of Stratford, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Saint Joseph's Manor, Trumbull. Miss Duch was born January 11, 1924 in Stratford, daughter of the late Michael and Theresa (Norko) Duch and had been a lifetime Stratford resident. She was a retired telephone operator for SNET and a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Church, a lay member of the Catholic Daughters, the Carmelite Sisters and the Marion Guild of Our Lady of Grace. She was predeceased… by her eight siblings, Joseph, William, Margaret, Mary, Pauline, Rita, Theresa and Dorothy and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated by Monsignor Martin Ryan on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in by meeting directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Interment will follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved