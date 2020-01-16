|
|
Cecelia M. Elias
Cecelia, "Ceil" Elias, lifelong Stratford resident and Raybestos administrative assistant, passed away January 14, 2020 in her home; she was 92 years old. An extremely generous and compassionate person, Ceil loved helping anyone in need and spent her entire adult life caring for her youngest, disabled sister. Predeceased by her father, Michael, mother, Helen, seven brothers: John, Rudy, Steven, Michael, Joseph, William and Paul, and five sisters: Mary Elias, Veronica Benichak, Helen Maher, Rita and Mildred Elias. She is survived by one sister, Ann Mercurio. An accomplished knitter, Ceil was the beloved aunt to over a dozen nieces and nephews for whom she welcomed into the world with hand-knitted hats and booties. Even a few Buckingham Palace babies, and CT news anchors received her thoughtful, handmade gifts. In later years, Ceil knitted thousands of washcloths for charities, friends, family, and pretty much anyone she met. The family is extremely grateful to Olivia Mullins from Companions & Homemakers for the excellent, loving care she gave Ceil, as well as the attentive staff at Caring Hospice, especially Corrine and Kitty. Thank you to Ceil's loving friends, Jolee Cadwell for always helping the family in a pinch, and Janine Aggott. Funeral services will take place on January 20, at 10:00 a.m. at the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church, Stratford, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may join Ceil's family on January 20th from 9:00-10:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 19, 2020