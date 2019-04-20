Home

Cecelia "Cele" Rosenberg McFarlan, 93, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 in The Villages, FL. Cele was born in Bridgeport, CT to Louis and Ethel Rosenberg in 1926. Cele was an Administrative Assistant for the City of Bridgeport, CT and worked there for 41 years before retiring in 1986. She was predeceased by her husband, William McFarlan and three sisters, Bessie Mathew, Mildred Toth, and Katherine Zavory. Cele is survived by one son, Barry (Deborah) McFarlan of Summerfield, FL; three grandsons whom she adored, Michael McFarlan and his longtime companion Angela Frey of The Villages, FL, Patrick McFarlan of Tomah, WI and Matthew (Amanda) McFarlan of Tampa, FL; two great-granddaughters, Elia and Amaya McFarlan of Tampa, FL. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Per her request there will be no formal services.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 20, 2019
