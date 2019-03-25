Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Notre Dame of Easton Church
655 Morehouse Road
Easton, CT
View Map
Cecelia (Wolowicz) Zukowski, age 96 of Easton, beloved wife of 60 years to the late Frank Zukowski, died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Shenandoah, PA she was the daughter of the late Louis and Anna Weglinski Wolowicz. A resident of Easton since 1958, she was a devoted Parishioner of Notre Dame of Easton Church. She was a retired 30 year employee of Acme Shear and past President of its Quarter Century Club. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and predeceased by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Calling hours are on Tuesday, March 26, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport (on the Trumbull line). Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 27, at 11:00 a.m. in Notre Dame of Easton Church, 655 Morehouse Road, Easton. Interment will be announced in the spring at Mountain Grove Cemetery of Easton. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
