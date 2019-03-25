Cecelia Zukowski

Cecelia (Wolowicz) Zukowski, age 96 of Easton, beloved wife of 60 years to the late Frank Zukowski, died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Shenandoah, PA she was the daughter of the late Louis and Anna Weglinski Wolowicz. A resident of Easton since 1958, she was a devoted Parishioner of Notre Dame of Easton Church. She was a retired 30 year employee of Acme Shear and past President of its Quarter Century Club. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and predeceased by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Calling hours are on Tuesday, March 26, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport (on the Trumbull line). Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 27, at 11:00 a.m. in Notre Dame of Easton Church, 655 Morehouse Road, Easton. Interment will be announced in the spring at Mountain Grove Cemetery of Easton. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com