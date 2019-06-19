Cecile D. Orkisz

Cecile D. Orkisz, age 93, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice Branford, CT on June 15, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport, CT on March 18, 1926; daughter of the late Anthony and Nellie Wroblewski Wyskiel and was a resident of Trumbull for the past 55 years. She was retired from Read's Department Store after 30 years of service. She loved fashion, dancing, playing cards and crocheting. She was a devoted wife to the late Richard Orkisz. Her family was the most important thing to her. She was a loving mother and grandmother and always made sure her family was cared for. Cecile is survived by her loving son Brian Orkisz and his wife Mary Jo, and grandson Matthew Orkisz. She was predeceased by a grandson Mark Orkisz, sister Bertha Kaczvinsky, two brothers Edward Wyskiel, and Mitchell Wyskiel. The family wishes to thank the staff of Connecticut Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Ceil, especially her home care nurse for the past 8 months Georgia Kay. All funeral services were held privately. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions in Cecile's name can be made to: Development Office, Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.