Cecilia DeVore-Gannon
Cecilia M. DeVore-Gannon, age 89, of Bridgeport and formerly of Fairfield, the beloved wife of Ray Gannon, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Ceil was affectionately known as "Grammie" to so many. She was born in Scranton, PA to the late George and Mary Mihelik, and resided in Fairfield for over sixty years.
Mrs. DeVore-Gannon was a manager at People's Bank for many years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, trips to Lyman Orchards, playing bingo at Foxwoods, and spending winters in Florida. Above all, she enjoyed time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her devoted sons, Stephen DeVore III and his wife, Eileen of Bridgeport and Robert DeVore and his partner, Taryn of Fairfield; four loving grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Stephen IV and Michael; sister, Veronica Harrigan, sisters-in-law Jean Mihelik and Dorothy Hayes, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Stephen DeVore Jr.; four sisters, Ethel Tomas, Christine Kochiss, Elizabeth Giocomazzi and Mary Sepelak; and two brothers, George and Joseph Mihelik.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. directly at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com