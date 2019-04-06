Celia M. Hetes

Celia M. Hetes, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Hetes was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Stephen J. Hetes. She was the daughter of Mr. Stanley Glowacki and Mary (Zabega) Glowacki.

Celia was retired from the University of Bridgeport where she worked over 20 years in Food Services. A woman of strong faith, she was a longtime parishioner of St. Michael's in Bridgeport and a member of their Senior Guild before joining Our Lady of Grace Church. She was an avid baker and cook who enjoyed her cookbooks, preparing a variety of meals in her kitchen and canning/freezing home grown vegetables. She also loved reading, quilting, ceramics and working on countless puzzles. Her retirement years were spent polka dancing as a member of the Connecticut Polka Cousins. We will truly miss her deep caring and loving devotion to her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Hetes of Stratford and her son Stephen Hetes and his wife, Jeanne, of Milford and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Monday from 4 – 8 pm at the Pistey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Celia's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary