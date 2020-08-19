1/1
Charlene Shortell
1959 - 2020
Charlene Shortell
Charlene Shortell, age 61 of Ansonia, formerly of Stratford, passed away August 13, 2020. Charlene was born in Bridgeport, June 9, 1959, daughter of the late George and Loretta Pivarnick Germano. She was a graduate of Bunnell High School, Class of 1977, where Charlene had a love for softball. She is survived by her husband Brian Shortell, her daughter Brittany Shortell and her fiancée Elizabeth Tarantino, her son Donald Shortell and his fiancée Alicia Rainville, her beloved grandchildren Joseph Davis, Aiden Davis, and Oaklyn Shortell. She is also survived by her sister Corinne Clark, her brothers Garry Germano, and George Germano and his wife Barbara, her nephew George Germano, her niece Allie Germano, and her beloved cousin Susan Wasilnak. Due to gathering size limitations, a private Memorial Mass will be held. The James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. To leave condolences, please visit www.tooheyfuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
