Charles A. Agvent
Charles Anthony Agvent, Sr., age 95, husband of the late Terry (Puopolo) Agvent, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Arden House, Hamden, where he had resided the past year.
He was born of February 7, 1925 in his family home in Stratford where he was a lifelong resident. He served in the Pacific for the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Riverside during World War II at which time he earned the following medals: American Theatre Medal, Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, and Philippine Liberation Ribbon. He worked for the Frisbie Pie Company and later for the Table Talk Pie Company, from which he retired in the 1980s.
Surviving are his three sons: Charles, Jr. of Fleetwood, PA, Richard of Roy, NM, and Michael and wife, Andrea of Wolcott, CT, as well as 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and his brother Anthony and wife, Sharon of Shelton, CT. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Terry, and his brothers Frank, Edward, Raymond, and Richard. He will be remembered as a kind, quiet, patient man, generous and always willing to help others.
Relatives and friends may call on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. All other services will be private. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
to express condolences online.