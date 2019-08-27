|
|
Charles Berkley Tisdale
Charles Berkley Tisdale, a larger-than-life figure who became the face of the region's anti-poverty movement, died Sunday, August 25, 2019. Tisdale, 86-years-old, was surrounded by loved ones and family in his final days.
In addition to being the legendary leader at Action for Bridgeport Community Development, (ABCD) for nearly 5 decades, Tisdale went on as a national figure when it came to fighting for civil rights and a champion of the impoverished people in his community and around the world.
He and his family could hardly have imagined when they left his birthplace of Chase City, VA when he was a child, that he would not only go on to change countless lives through his work at ABCD, but he would also be the first African-American to get the Democratic nomination for U.S. Congress in Connecticut in 1976, and so much more.
ABCD helps over 35,000 individuals annually in Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Norwalk, Stratford, Trumbull, and Westport. It offers child and youth activities, energy and housing assistance, and life skills and support services.
Tisdale's work at the agency caught the eye of U.S. President Jimmy Carter who in 1977, asked him to join his administration as an economic policy advisor, first as Director of the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Committee in 1977. President Carter then promoted Tisdale to another White House Committee, the Federal Interagency Committee on Integration of Human Delivery System, where he held the position of Staff Director for three years.
After leaving the White House, Tisdale served as field director for World Vision, which brings humanitarian aid to millions of refugees and children worldwide. He also operated his own consulting firm, JST, Inc., which developed public and private sector initiatives.
In 1985, Tisdale returned to Bridgeport to become the Director of Office of Policy and Development for the City of Bridgeport. After running for Mayor, he returned to his beloved ABCD in 1995 where he served as executive director until his retirement a few months ago.
"ABCD was one of the best performing agencies in the state" and that "ABCD secured federal funding because of Charles Tisdale's work, brand, and reputation," says Astread Ferron-Poole, Chief of Staff of Connecticut's Department of Social Services.
During this time, one of Tisdale's proudest achievements was creating the nationally recognized Total Learning Initiative early childhood education curriculum with Dr. Edward Zigler who is recognized as the Father of the revolutionary Head Start childhood education program.
When Tisdale first arrived in Bridgeport, he taught Chemistry, Science, and Physics to elementary students at Columbus School. There is a daycare center – The Charles B. Tisdale Early Learning Center – named after Tisdale in Bridgeport, CT. Children were Tisdale's passion.
U.S. Congressman Jim Himes also recognized Tisdale's enormous influence. "Over decades, Charlie Tisdale was synonymous with opportunity, justice, and decency through his remarkable leadership of his community and of ABCD. Our community is a much better place for his lifetime of hard work. His legacy will live on in the commitment he inspired in me and many others," Himes said.
"He is a civil rights warrior, and a ferocious advocate for justice," said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a longtime supporter and family friend.
In Charles Tisdale's Warren Harding High School year book he wrote, "Sports will be my fun." He wasn't kidding. At the high school, he was a star athlete, playing basketball, football, and track and field. Some of his state records still hold. Harding High School also retired his football number.
Tisdale went on to play college football, where he was an All-American and in the College Football Hall of Fame. After his college career, he was called to try-out for NFL sports teams, but there were no opportunities at the time for Black quarterbacks, and he refused to change his position. Tisdale went on to play football during his time of service in the U.S. Army in the United States and Germany.
"The City of Bridgeport salutes Charles Tisdale," said Bridgeport Mayor, Joseph Ganim. "From his days of being a quarterback at Harding High to his run for mayor in 1983 and making history by being the first black person in Bridgeport to be nominated by a major political party. Charles was a true leader for our city and his contributions to our community are immeasurable."
Tisdale is also a proud member of the brotherhood and fraternity, Omega Psi Phi.
Tisdale was predeceased by the love of his life, Jettie Simmons Tisdale, who he married after meeting her at North Carolina A&T State University, where they went to college, and eloped in their freshman year. They spent their lives in Bridgeport, devoting themselves to education and community service, locally and on an international and national stage.
He's also survived by his daughter, Stacey F. Tisdale, and her son, Christopher Tisdale Gatty, his father, Christopher Anthony Gatty, and his beloved brother, Jeffrey B. Tisdale. He was predeceased by another brother James E. Tisdale, who died in 1984. His parents were the late Rosa Alice Johnson and James Berkley Tisdale. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a viewing for the community at the Klein Memorial Auditorium at 910 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport, CT, Wednesday, August 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. The memorial service and tribute will be held Thursday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Jettie S. Tisdale Elementary School, at 250 Hollister Ave., Bridgeport, CT. The school was named after his beloved wife for her service in community education.
Tisdale and the family request that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to a financial education program that will launch at the Jettie S. Tisdale elementary school in October. You can click this link if you would like to contribute. https://ifundwomen.com/projects/tisdale-school-financial-education-program or go to ifundwomen.com website.
Arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Avenue, Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 28, 2019