Charles Louis Bitzer "Charlie", 76, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 after succumbing to a long illness. Born on August 2, 1942, in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Mary and Louis Bitzer. Charlie and his late sister, Patricia McEnerney grew up in Fairfield, CT. After graduating from Andrew Warde High School in 1960, Charlie proudly and honorably served in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1963, and was a veteran of the Bay of Pigs conflict. He later attended Norwalk Community College and developed a career in Quality Control, retiring in 1995.

Charlie was a proud resident of the Stratford, CT Lordship neighborhood. A lifelong boater and golfer, he enjoyed tranquil time on the Housatonic River and playing at the nearby Par 3. Charlie's most gratifying golf achievement was being selected as a Marshall for the PGA tournament in Bermuda. He was also an active member of the Lordship Community Church and a lifetime member of Pequonnock Yacht Club, as well as a volunteer for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Charlie is survived by his daughter Deborah Riess and son-in-law Albert Riess of Aldan, PA; his daughter Pamela Harrison, who he affectionately referred to as his best friend, and son-in-law Daniel Harrison of Wethersfield, CT; his grandson Parker Riess (Charlie loved being his Poppy); and his cousin Jane Cavoto, who was also a dear friend.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Dr., Stratford, with military honors to follow. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life luncheon immediately following in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charlie's honor and at his request to DAV, PO Box 310909, Newington, CT 06131.