Charles S. Bolton

July 19, 2020

Charles (Charlie) S. Bolton, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully and unexpectedly from a tragic fall at home on July 5th, 2020 at age 80. He was born on March 31, 1940 in Dayton, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by parents Raymond and Margaret Leiving Bolton, of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.

He is survived by his lifetime companion and favorite golf partner Lorraine Maturo from Connecticut and Naples, FL, and his sister Leah Cloys of Lexington Kentucky and loving nephews and cousins. Also surviving are Lorraine's three children, Doreen (Maturo) Moran and husband John of North East MD, Jill (Maturo) Papanek and husband John of Woodbury, CT, and Gary Maturo and companion Beata Milewska of Westbrook, CT. He was loved dearly by Lorraine's grandchildren Jessica Moran, Michael and Kendra Papanek, Sara and Maribeth Maturo, and predeceased grandson John Thomas Moran JR. He leaves behind many friends and relatives in Kentucky, Connecticut, and in Naples, Florida.

He was a graduate of Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky and was a member of the prestigious Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Charlie traveled the world before moving to Connecticut and settling down to a position as Director of Industrial Relations for Emhart Corporation's Pop Fasteners Division in Shelton, CT and later became their Labor Relations Negotiator. He left the Corporate world to form his own business, H & L Plastics Co. in North Haven, CT.

He will be remembered for his gentle smile, kindness, intelligence, and generosity. We will always be enlightened by his life rather than diminished by his death. The Lord has welcomed him with open arms. There will not be a mass or memorial at this time due to the complications of the coronavirus.



