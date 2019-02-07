Charles S. Capers, Sr.

Charles S. Capers, Sr. of East Hartford, CT and formerly of Bridgeport, CT went to sleep on February 4, 2019 at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center of East Hartford, CT. Charles (Chucky) was born in Bridgeport, CT and was the son of Leroy G. Capers, Jr. and Charlene Capers Davis. He was a graduate of Harding High School. Chucky was excellent in sports, particularly football. He maintained the position of "star" for Harding during his years there and was selected by Notre Dame. While in Hartford, he maintained a position as counselor for the Human Services Agency. He is survived by his mother, Charlene; two sons, Charles, Jr. and Isaiah; two daughters, Quianna, and Missy Corine; ten grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Catherine; six children and seven step-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on February 8, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Four Seasons Restaurant, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford, CT. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary