Charles R. Chancio
Charles R. "Chuck" Chancio, age 63, of Oxford entered into rest on Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. He was the devoted husband of 42 years to Robin (Fowler) Chancio. Chuck was born in New Haven on September 7, 1956 son of the late Anthony and Lillian (Hassen) Chancio and was a longtime resident. He was a Mason Mechanic for St. Raphael Hospital for 41 years before his retirement. Chuck was a former member of the Riverside Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and also enjoyed watching horse racing and car auctions. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and especially watching his son play baseball. Chuck was the beloved father of Charles R. Chancio III and loving grandfather of Caiden Godfrey. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Chuck was predeceased by his daughter Jessica Chancio and brother Anthony Chancio. Due to the current pandemic health crisis, his memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced for the public to support Chuck's family. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby is entrusted with his arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 15, 2020.