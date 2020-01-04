|
|
Charles "Corky" Corcoran
Charles T. "Corky" Corcoran Sr. age 77 of Derby, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Denise Remus Corcoran, father of Colleen Sciarretti (Albert), Kerry Corcoran (Martii Woder), Keith Corcoran (Melissa) and the late Charles Corcoran Jr. Friends may call on Friday, Jan. 10th from 3 to 7 pm at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Saturday, Jan. 11th his funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10 am for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. Mary Church. Entombment will follow at Mt. St. Peter Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Storm Engine Co., 151 Olivia St., Derby, CT 06418 or Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd., SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. To read his full obituary, go to www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 5, 2020