Charles Joseph Coviello Jr., age 70 of Bridgeport, Connecticut entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 13, 2019 following a brief battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Charles Joseph Coviello and Rose Mary (Panettieri) Coviello and grandson of Vito Coviello and Catherine (Nardello) Coviello and Nicholas and Frances (Silvestri) Panettieri.

Survivors include his daughters Kimberly Covi, of Florida, Laura (Bill) Hickman of Florida, Erin Coviello of Connecticut, son Charles Joseph (Alicia) Coviello, III, step-daughter Amy-Jane (Alexander) McWilliam of Florida, and step-son Peter (Nancy) Coviello of Connecticut, granddaughters Haley, Emma, Josephine, Olivia, Helen, and Kaley, grandsons Jacob, Matthew, Mason, and Henry, and sister, Kathryn Ward of Virginia, as well many close friends and associates.

Charlie was an active member in Bridgeport politics and dedicated his life to the advancement of the community he served. After graduating from Fairfield University in 1970, he immediately went into teaching at St. Thomas School in Fairfield and then St. Ann's in Black Rock. In 1972, he began the Young Democratic Club of Bridgeport and served as its first president, eventually becoming President of the Connecticut Young Democrats and then New England Regional Chairman of the Young Democrats of America. He left teaching in 1974 to serve as Director of Alumni Relations at Fairfield University.

Charlie successfully aided the Mandanici campaign for mayor and became the Director of Youth Services for the City of Bridgeport and advisor to the mayor. As director, he increased funding for youth programs substantially and initiated many programs that continue today. He also obtained grant funding to support rape crisis initiatives and assist domestic violence victims. In 1980, his department was named the National Model for the United States.

Charlie went on to work for the City of Danbury and was the first Civil Service System Grants Administrator, recruited directly by the late Mayor Dyer. Major accomplishments included the establishment of the city's first school lunch program and development of the Old Jail Community Center Renovation Project. He was responsible for obtaining funding for youth projects, historic preservation and emergency management.

In late 1981, Charlie became the Production Director for the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. His leadership was credited for creating a more efficient and cost-effective office. From there, he returned to Park City and became the Associate Director of Development at the former Park City Hospital. He established the Phonathan and founded the Park City Bed Race, fundraisers.

In the late 80s, Charlie launched his real estate career, saving hundreds of homes from foreclosure and assisting many find housing assistance and a place to live. His dedication to helping the underserved is how most knew him. He was a member of numerous community non-profits, including Regional Network of Programs, United Way, Boy's Club Community Counseling Services, D.C.Y.S Child Advocacy Team, Mental Health Association of Greater Bridgeport, The Matt Jones Foundation, The March for Education, several Neighborhood Revitalization Zones, the 129th District Democratic Town Committee and many other organizations. A long-standing member of the local political scene, Charlie founded the New Movement party with David Goodman, hoping to create a positive change for the city he loved so much.

A public memorial prayer service to honor Charlie's life and contributions is planned for July 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. in The Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 275 Union Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06607. Private interment will take place at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you make it to the polls during the next election in memory of Charlie. Published in Connecticut Post on June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries