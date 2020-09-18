1/1
Charles Crouse
Charles A. Crouse
Charles Alphus Crouse of Mountain Lakes, NJ, passed away on September 17, 2020. He was 92 years old.
Charles was born in Bridgeport, CT and grew up in Stratford CT. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 70 years, Rosemary Crouse. He is survived by his children, daughters Carol Kennedy (husband Doug) of Mountain Lakes NJ and Nancy Crouse of Quincy, MA, his sons Charles (wife Linda) of Huntington, CT and Mark (wife Deborah) of Trumbull, CT. His cherished grandchildren, Katie Albanese (husband Michael) of Mountain Lakes NJ, Jeffrey (husband Sean Riley) of St Louis, MO and Melissa Goon (husband Alfred) of Jersey City, NJ. Brendan (wife Holly) of Norwalk, CT and Tyler Crouse (fiancée Marissa Noto) of Shelton, CT. His adored great-grandchildren Ryan, Amy and Sarah Albanese of Mountain Lakes, NJ, and several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his siblings Frances Cook, Alice Dreher, Louis Crouse, Emma Cuccino and Rose Gall.
Charles graduated from Stratford High School and enlisted in the US Navy in 1945, he served 3 years active duty and 4 years in the Naval Reserves. He was a member of the Bridgeport Fire Department and retired as a Captain in 1981 after 26 years of service.
Charles was an active volunteer in the Bridgeport Area Retired Firefighters (BARF). He helped develop the Arthur Luf Burn Camp for Children at Lake Pomperaug in Union, CT and volunteered there for many years.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Mountain Lakes, NJ on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:45AM. Grave side services will follow at 12:00pm at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ. Arrangements are provided by Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005. To extend condolences or share a memory, visit codeymackeyfh.com.
In Lieu of flowers please send donations to the Arthur C. Luf Children's Burn Camp at www.ctburnscarefoundation.org

Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:45 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
SEP
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
