Charles Francis White
1925 - 2020
Charles Francis White
Charles Francis White, age 94, a Fairfield resident for over 60 years, died on May 4, 2020. He was raised in Westport, Connecticut the fourth son of Nora O'Sullivan and James Edwin White. Charlie attended Staples High School, Admiral Billard Academy and Western New Mexico University. During World War II he served in the Army Air Corps. He was a high school teacher in Norwalk for 35 years, teaching mechanical drawing, math, horticulture and printing.
Charlie was artistically talented in a variety of mediums, including drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery, leather, wood and metal work. He sent funny missives with character drawings to his children and grandchildren when they were at camp or in college, often from the family dog's point of view. He had a penchant for being around animals, especially dogs and horses. Charlie was always a teacher, showing his kids how to care for the horses and the extensive vegetable garden. He was a great storyteller, gathering children during the ski trips to Vermont to tell Mr. Brown and Billy stories. He loved reading, particularly history books and mystery stories. His motto was: "the book is always better than the movie." Charlie was a longtime member of the Fairfield Beach Club and enjoyed playing tennis, often multiple times a day, well into his eighties.
In the 1970's when he had his pilot license, he would tip the wings of the plane to his wife and children as he flew by.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years Lillian Mary Shelton, an infant son James Timothy, and his three brothers, Eugene E. White, James T. White, and Robert M. White.
Charles is survived by his four children Mary Ossowski (Stefan), Sandra Altieri (Peter), James Sherwood White (Suzanne) and Tracey Tuthill (Gregory), seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Dora M. White.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mithil Choksey, Brenda Renzulli, APRN, and Jacqueline Bostick, RN, from Bridgeport Geriatrics, and Jeanne DiMuzio, the nurses, and caregivers at Spring Village for their excellent care. Burial at Oaklawn Cemetery will be private.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Oaklawn Cemetery
May 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
