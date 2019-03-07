Charles J. Bruno

Charles J. Bruno, age 76, of Orange and formerly of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 surrounded by his family at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis Vitulano Bruno. Born in Bridgeport on April 17, 1942, he was a son of the late Carmen and Theresa Roberti Bruno. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Bruno was the Assistant Superintendent for the City of Bridgeport Recreation Department for many years before his retirement. A member of Harding High School class of 1960, he had also graduated from the University of Bridgeport. Charlie was a longtime member of the Bridgeport Old Timers Athletic Association and also served as Commissioner on the Fairfield County Football Officials Board. In addition to his football Commissioner capacity, he officiated baseball, basketball, and softball. He was the ASA District Commissioner and ran the prestigious Bridgeport City Open Tournament. He served as a mentor and clinician to many coaches and respective officials. Charlie was a very generous man, always willing to help anyone in need. He was happiest when spending time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife and best friend of 62 years, Phyllis, other survivors include his loving children, Craig Bruno and his wife Eileen of Oxford and Robin Weissauer and her husband Bill of Milford, his five cherished grandchildren, Nick, Jenny and Mary Grace Weissauer and Marisa and Kristina Bruno, his brothers, Jack Bruno and his wife Carol of Orange and Kenneth Bruno and his wife Sandy of Stratford, his sister, Agnes Bruno of Savanah, GA as well as many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 7, 2019