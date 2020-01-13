|
Charles J. Greco
Charles J. Greco, age 91 of Shelton, CT, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth A. Ballantyne Greco, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 in his home. Charles was born in Norwalk, CT, son of the late Anthony J. Greco and Mary C. George Greco. Charles served his country as an army veteran of the Korean War. He was the owner of Charles Greco Construction Co of Westport, CT, remodeling many homes in town and leaving the legacy of CharBeth Lane. Charles was an avid sports fan and member of the Shelton senior center where he enjoyed playing pool with his friends. Charles is survived by his devoted sons and daughter, Gary J Greco of Orange, California and children Sean, Ryan, Kevin and Amanda. Susan A. Greco Benson (Ralph) of Griffin, Georgia and children Christopher and Julianne. Brian P. Greco (Laura) of Oxford, CT and children Justin (Jennifer), Joseph (Brenda), and Olivia. He also had several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers and one sister. Friends may greet the family Saturday, January 18, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull, CT. Words of remembrance will be offered at 10:30 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow with full military honors in Oak Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, 1530 Bronson Road, Fairfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler Street, Shelton, CT 06484. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 15, 2020