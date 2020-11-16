Charles J. McCullough
A Weston resident from 1960 - 2011, Charles McCullough, died October 17, 2020 at his home at Ashlar Village in Wallingford after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. His wife of 52 years, Honora "Peg" (O'Connor) McCullough preceded him in death in 2012. Born June 2, 1934 in Great Neck, L.I., NY to John B. and Mathilde (Duggan) McCullough, he spent his childhood in Westchester County, NY.
He is survived by 3 children: Michael (Susan), of Lakeville, MA, Patricia of Wichita, KS, and Matthew (Yvette) of Kensington, CT; 4 grandchildren - Katherine and Dennis McCullough and Winona and Donovan McGregor; a sister, Maureen Campbell of Harwich, MA, a niece and four nephews. He was a friend of Bill W.
Charles was a 1953 graduate of Cranwell Preparatory School in Lenox, MA and attended Fairfield University. He served in the US Army from 1957 – 1962 and was a member of the Bridgeport based 475th Engineer Company.
His work career, based in Fairfield County was an eclectic one – Charles worked at the Model Garage and Hiatt Foreign Auto Parts in Westport and Danbury, Formula 409 in Norwalk; he was the Director of Buildings and Grounds for the Weston Public Schools, and ended his career as a Rural Postal Carrier at the Weston Post Office. He was a co-owner of Weston Tree Surgery, Inc., and always had a "side job" going.
Charles was a definite "car guy" who owned several antique cars during his life including a Ford Model T, a 1934 Packard, and a 1941 Cadillac 60 Special, and assisted many others with their car projects. He always had several projects of his own going, and was generous to others in sharing his mechanical knowledge and abilities.
Public Service and volunteerism were a big part of his life along with his wife, Peg. Charles was a life member and former First Lieutenant of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department. He is believed to be the last surviving member who fought the 1963 Hurlbutt School fire. He was a scouting volunteer, holding positions in Cub Scout Pack 7, Boy Scout Troop 7 and Explorer Post 210. He was a longtime Minister of Hospitality at St. Francis of Assisi Church, past President of the Norfield Grange, and volunteered with the Weston Historical Society and The Special Olympics
Funeral Details: Due to COVID there will be no visiting hours scheduled. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 18 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 35 Norfield Road, Weston, CT 06883. Burial will be private. We plan to hold a celebration of his life at a later date once the pandemic is over.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, 52 Norfield Road, Weston, CT 06883 or American Parkinson Disease Association – CT Chapter, PO Box 248, Shelton, Connecticut 06484. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.