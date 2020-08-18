1/
Charles James Kashetta Sr.
1924 - 2020
December 31, 1924- August 6, 2020 Charles James Kashetta, Sr. of West Palm Beach, FL and a former resident of Westport died on August 6, 2020 at the VA Medical Center Hospice in West Palm Beach at the age of 95. Charlie was born in Eynon, Pennsylvania and was one of nine children. He was a proud WWII veteran and was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. During the war Charlie was chosen to guard General Eisenhower on a tour of inspection. After moving to Westport, Charlie was a welder for the Rolock Company in Fairfield for over 40 years.
He loved swimming, ballroom dancing, and playing poker. He was a long time member of the VFW Post 399 in Westport and was an avid blood donor with the American Red Cross. He is survived by his sons Charles, Jr., Michael, Thomas (Sarah), and daughter in law Deirdre. He was predeceased by his son William. Grandchildren David, Daniel, Madison, Matthew, Olivia, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at a later date at the South Florida National Cemetery. Donations may be made in his honor to the Disabled American Veterans dav.org or the Westport VFW Post 399.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
Oh Mr. Kashetta took Tommy and I out to the woods at Bulkley Pond once with shot guns and we shot into cans in the water Will never forget that. We were next door neighbors, my sisters and his sons grew up together as did Tommy and I. My second home. He loved to sit outside under the back yard tree drinking his beer LOL God bless.
Kathy Slingo
Friend
