Charles Kozulko, Jr.
Charles Kozulko, Jr., age 92, of Brookfield, formerly of Bridgeport, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of the late Susan (Naples) Kozulko.
Mr. Kozulko was born in Bridgeport to the late Charles and Anna (Tabak) Kozulko. He was a graduate of Harding High School and the University of Bridgeport where he played on the basketball team. Mr. Kozulko received the Purple Heart while serving as a Sergeant in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Charlie worked for Avco-Lycoming and Norden Systems retiring as a Price Analyst. He was a lifetime member of the Germania Schwaben Society and VFW Post 9460. His hobbies included challenging crossword and Sudoku puzzles. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events. Charlie's family was the center of his life. His love, devotion and dedication will remain his legacy.
He is survived by his two beloved daughters and their spouses, Tamara and husband, Dana Rawding of Brookfield and Tara and husband, Derek Davis of Philadelphia; two loving grandchildren, Susan and Ethan Rawding; two sisters, Vera Alesevich of Trumbull and Elaine Kosh and her husband, Larry of Bethany; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Eugenia Kozulko.
Due to the current health situation, memorial funeral services will be held at a later date. Private interment will be observed at this time. In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to the ALS Association-Connecticut, 4 Oxford Rd., Milford, CT 06460. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020