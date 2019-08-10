|
|
Charles J. Kurtz Jr.
Charles J. Kurtz Jr., age 88, beloved husband of Barbara Ford Kurtz, passed away on August 8, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with his family at his side. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Charles and Eleanor Kurtz. A graduate of Bassick High School, he was a member of the University of Bridgeport's first graduating class of the Electrical Engineering School in 1959. He married Barbara Ford and they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Mr. Kurtz was a resident of Trumbull for over 50 years and a Shelton resident for the past 19 years. He had a long and distinguished career as an Electrical Engineer and Executive of Consolidated Controls Corporation and Eaton Corporation of Bethel, CT, retiring in 1992. He was most proud of the components he produced for a number of NASA missions, as well as the U.S. Postal Service. Mr. Kurtz was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Japan and California during the Korean Conflict. In retirement, he enjoyed travelling world wide with Barbara and spending time with his many grandchildren. He was an avid skier, spending a lot of time at his chalet at Okemo Mountain in Ludlow, VT. He was also a dedicated golfer, model train enthusiast and NY Met fan. In the 1940's, he played on the first Trumbull Rangers football team. In the 1970's and 80's, he coached them to a number of Southern Connecticut Conference Championships and undefeated seasons.
Mr. Kurtz was predeceased by his sister Barbara Crouch and her husband Bud. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, Michael and his wife Diane Kurtz of New Hartford, CT, James and his wife Debbie Kurtz of Trumbull, CT, William and his wife Karen Kurtz of Stamford, CT and Robert Kurtz of Evergreen, CO; nine cherished grandchildren, Paul Kurtz, Dr. Taylor Kurtz, Jaimie Kurtz, Bridget Kurtz, Meredith Kurtz, Morgan Kurtz, Kylee Kurtz, Quintin Kurtz and Mackenzie Kurtz and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his family, he leaves behind his friends from the ROMEO Club (retired old men eating out.) His dry sense of humor will be sorely missed. The family thanks his healthcare providers at St. Vincent's Medical Center along with Dr. Patel and Dr. Sekerak.
Friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Huntington, CT. Interment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph High School Athletic Department, 2320 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, CT 06611 or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019