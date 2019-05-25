Connecticut Post Obituaries
Rowe Funeral Home
283 Torrington Road
Litchfield, CT 06759
860-567-8708
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rowe Funeral Home
283 Torrington Road
Litchfield, CT 06759
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Litchfield, CT
Charles "Chuck" Franklin Lautz
Charles "Chuck" Franklin Lautz passed away in his home on May 19, 2019 in Washington, Connecticut at the age of 82.
Chuck was born on January 30, 1937 and was the son of the late Raymond Thomas Lautz and Marguerite Waters Lautz. He was raised in Stratford, Connecticut and was a graduate of Stratford High School. He later graduated from Bryant College with a degree in Accounting. He worked for many years for a number of prominent organizations before acquiring New Milford Window Cleaning in 1979. Chuck provided superior service to both residential and commercial clients throughout Connecticut. He was a member of Knight's of Columbus Council 56 in Litchfield. He was a proud member of Alcoholic's Anonymous and had forty-six years of continuous sobriety. He was a committed volunteer and Board Member for the Nutmeg Ballet in Torrington and played a critical role in their transition to the new school on Main Street. He was also a dedicated stage hand and Crew Chief each year for the school's performance of the Nutcracker where he helped bring the magic of the Christmas season to ballet fans young and old.
He was predeceased by the love of his life, Sandra Lautz. He is survived by his children, Brice Lautz and his wife Tammy of Bantam, Connecticut, Christine Rindos of Litchfield, Connecticut, Shawn Lautz and his wife Jennifer of Witchita, Kansas, Karl Lautz and his wife Lisa of Chandler, Arizona, Stephanie Wiegand and her husband Aaron of Phoenix, Arizona and his grandchildren, Molly, Caroline, Andrew, Mia, Kenneth, Quinton, Anthony, Ava, Lauren and Charlie.
Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Rowe Funeral Home, 283 Torrington Road, Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Litchfield. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory, 58 Main St., Torrington, CT 06790.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 25, 2019
