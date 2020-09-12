Charles Lomnitzer
Charles Mark Lomnitzer, age 91, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Beverly Tripoli Lomnitzer, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, September 7, 2020. Charles was born in New York City and lovingly adopted by his parents, the late Charles N. Lomnitzer and Margaret 'Greta' Gallagher Lomnitzer. He was a lifelong resident of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, CT. Charlie entered the US Army in 1946 at the age of 17. He was deployed to Occupied Japan and served in the 24th Infantry Division, 34th Regiment, with the Military Police in Sasebo, Japan, on the Island of Kyushu. After serving in the Army, Charlie went on to serve our country in the US Marine Corps as a Sergeant. His love of the military continued as he supported the West Point Cadet athletes at the United States Military Academy as a football season-ticket holder for 49 consecutive years and was honored to be a member of its Five Star Club. Charlie earned a BS Degree in Social Studies in 1960 from Southern Connecticut State University. He went on to complete his 5th and 6th year studies of European and American History at both Southern Connecticut State and Fairfield Universities. He was a Social Studies teacher in the Westport School System for 30 years, teaching at Bedford Junior High School and Bedford Middle School. Charlie was a member of First Church Congregational in Fairfield where he enjoyed meeting his church friends monthly while assembling the monthly newsletters. Charlie was an avid walker, keeping fit with his daily walks around St. Mary's by the Sea. He absorbed all of the news by reading several newspapers daily and liked to discuss current events of any topic. He was a spirited sports fan for all of his favorite teams. He loved traveling and cruising in Europe with his wife. He had a passion for cooking for the family. One of his favorite pastimes was listening to the music of Frank Sinatra and the Big Band sounds. In addition to his loving wife of 60 years, Beverly, he is survived by his children, Charles L. Lomnitzer and fiancée, Michelle Loranger, of New Bedford, MA, Lauren Novotny and husband, Philip, of Monroe, CT, and Liesl Cugno and husband, Tom, of Stratford, CT; six grandchildren, Tyler Lomnitzer and wife, Emily, Patrick Lomnitzer, Colin Lomnitzer, Sean Lomnitzer, Melissa Novotny, and Philip Novotny. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia Martindale Tripoli; nieces and nephews, Winston Tripoli and wife, Mieyo, Evan Tripoli and wife, Cynthia, and Eileen Tripoli. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Ronald Tripoli and nephew, Bradford Tripoli. In his last year, Charlie was cared for by Masonicare Hospice-At-Home and by several caring aides from Companions & Homemakers. He developed individual relationships with each of his aides in his own special way. Our family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of the hospice nurses and aides who so lovingly cared for him. A private Memorial Service will take place on Friday, September 18th at 12 noon at First Church Congregational. Post-service, Charlie will receive full Military Honors. For those not attending the private memorial service, the Military Honors ceremony will be held on the front lawn of the church around 1:00 p.m. and you are welcome to attend. Interment will follow in the church's Memorial Garden located on the opposite side of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions be made to First Church Congregational, 148 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. Arrangements are under the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. For travel directions or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com