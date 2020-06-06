Charles P. Martin
Charles Martin (Charlie) Esq., the beloved husband for 60 years of the late Mary Martin (Meb), R.N., and resident of Trumbull, Connecticut, died on June 3 at home surrounded by his family.
Charlie was born in New York City on November 26, 1930, the son of Patrick Joseph Martin and Anne Theresa (Dougherty) Martin. He was predeceased by his beloved bride Mary in 2012 and is survived by their seven children and their spouses: Cathleen and Vincent Prespentt of Farmington, New Mexico; Charles and Julie of East Lyme, CT.; Maureen Riggsbee of Kure Beach, NC.; Timothy and Maria of Plano, Texas; Theresa and Peter O'Callaghan of South Glastonbury, CT.; Patricia of Kure Beach, NC.; and, Michael and Sharon of Seymour, CT. He was also the proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren. He is also survived by: his brother and sister-in-law Jim and Jackie Martin of Pompano Beach, Florida; and, his brother-in-law Calvin Gleckler of Old Bethpage, New York; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charlie graduated from Hicksville High School, N.Y. in 1948 along with his future wife Mary. He then graduated from The United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York in 1952, and in that same year he and Meb were married in Saint Ignatius Church in Hicksville. He sailed ocean going tankers for two years and then worked shortly in the Grumman Aircraft Engineering Department before joining the Nassau County N.Y. Police Department for six years. During four of those six years he attended evening classes at Saint John's University School of Law graduating being admitted to the practice of law in New York in 1960. In February 1961 he joined Sikorsky Aircraft as the patent administrator and moved the family to Trumbull, CT. He remained at Sikorsky for 30 years in numerous positions including Director of Contracts and Director of New Business Developments. Following his retirement in 1991, Charlie and Meb enjoyed their time travelling together and spending their time with their family and friends.
Charlie was an active member of the Saint Catherine of Siena Parish since 1961 and was a Fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Due to restrictions on social gatherings services will be private. Interment will be in Nichols Village Cemetery, Trumbull CT. Memorial contributions may be made to SSND, 345 Belden Hill Rd, Wilton CT 06897. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
The closing of his favorite Irish blessing was, "And, until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand".
Charles Martin (Charlie) Esq., the beloved husband for 60 years of the late Mary Martin (Meb), R.N., and resident of Trumbull, Connecticut, died on June 3 at home surrounded by his family.
Charlie was born in New York City on November 26, 1930, the son of Patrick Joseph Martin and Anne Theresa (Dougherty) Martin. He was predeceased by his beloved bride Mary in 2012 and is survived by their seven children and their spouses: Cathleen and Vincent Prespentt of Farmington, New Mexico; Charles and Julie of East Lyme, CT.; Maureen Riggsbee of Kure Beach, NC.; Timothy and Maria of Plano, Texas; Theresa and Peter O'Callaghan of South Glastonbury, CT.; Patricia of Kure Beach, NC.; and, Michael and Sharon of Seymour, CT. He was also the proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren. He is also survived by: his brother and sister-in-law Jim and Jackie Martin of Pompano Beach, Florida; and, his brother-in-law Calvin Gleckler of Old Bethpage, New York; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charlie graduated from Hicksville High School, N.Y. in 1948 along with his future wife Mary. He then graduated from The United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York in 1952, and in that same year he and Meb were married in Saint Ignatius Church in Hicksville. He sailed ocean going tankers for two years and then worked shortly in the Grumman Aircraft Engineering Department before joining the Nassau County N.Y. Police Department for six years. During four of those six years he attended evening classes at Saint John's University School of Law graduating being admitted to the practice of law in New York in 1960. In February 1961 he joined Sikorsky Aircraft as the patent administrator and moved the family to Trumbull, CT. He remained at Sikorsky for 30 years in numerous positions including Director of Contracts and Director of New Business Developments. Following his retirement in 1991, Charlie and Meb enjoyed their time travelling together and spending their time with their family and friends.
Charlie was an active member of the Saint Catherine of Siena Parish since 1961 and was a Fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Due to restrictions on social gatherings services will be private. Interment will be in Nichols Village Cemetery, Trumbull CT. Memorial contributions may be made to SSND, 345 Belden Hill Rd, Wilton CT 06897. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
The closing of his favorite Irish blessing was, "And, until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand".
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Trumbull Times & Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.