Charles R. Mason
Charles R. Mason, 62, fought a battle of Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer, for 12 years. He peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born on June 9, 1957 in Bridgeport, CT. He was survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolee Mason of Newtown, his son Anthony Mason and his fiancé Alexa Pierson of Southbury, his daughter Melissa LaPak and her husband Timothy LaPak of Newtown, his brother Ronald Mason and his wife Jennifer Mason, and his sister Concetta Ponter and her husband Henry Ponter, and nieces and nephews. Throughout his entire career, Charles was a small business owner and jack of all trades within the construction and real estate industry. He was a devoted father, a loving husband, and a wonderful family man. Charles was loved by many and will be greatly missed. In his spare time, he was found tinkering in his garage, running his machines, or creating a new projects. His legacy will continue through his son, daughter and soon to be grandson. His wish would be to donate blood or a donation to help research Multiple Myeloma.
Friends and family may call Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, CT 06470.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019