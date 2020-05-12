Charles Monroe Proctor
Charles Monroe Proctor died on Tuesday, May 5th, just nineteen days before his twenty-eighth birthday while riding his bike on Massachusetts Ave. in Arlington, MA. He was killed by a car ten minutes from his home in Somerville, MA.
He was a smart, kind, adventurous man who spread his joy and zest for life to everyone he knew. In his short life he did as much living as most do in normal life spans.
Charlie, the cherished son of Charles Edward and Judith Chapman Proctor, was raised in Southport, CT, where he attended Mill Hill Elementary School, Tomlinson Middle School, and Greens Farms Academy. Charlie sang in GFA's acapella group the Beachers; attended Trinity Church; sailed at Pequot Yacht Club and Cedar Point Yacht Club; and went on to be a sailing instructor at Norwalk Yacht Club. In 2014 he graduated from Tufts University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He was also an active member of the Tufts Sailing Team.
Charlie was in his sixth year working at Architectural Engineers, Inc. in Boston and had just achieved his Professional Engineer certification. He had worked on HVAC building designs on projects around the Boston area, including Logan Airport and the award-winning Worcester Blackstone Valley Visitors Center.
Charlie loved the outdoors. Winters he could be found in the mountains, backcountry skiing and ice climbing. During the summer Charlie loved climbing, sailing, and bicycling, including going on an annual bike camping tour with his family. He became an accomplished climber and mountaineer, progressing from his first real rock climb in 2016 to climbing the arduous Cassin Ridge on Mount Denali just three years later. Charlie delighted in sharing his passion with those he loved. He pushed family and friends to test their own limits and exit comfort zones, and was always encouraging, caring, and loving in his support.
As a sailing teammate with his father, he had many happy and winning days on the racecourse in the Lightning and other classes. The 2018 Lightning North Americans and Connecticut Governor's Cup are among their accomplishments.
He is survived by his parents, Ched and Judy Proctor of Southport, CT; his brother Tom and sister-in-law Sandra Voss of Bronx, NY; his girlfriend Alison Piasecki of Somerville, MA; and many cherished friends and relatives.
The family has established the MassBike Charlie Proctor Memorial Fund to support advocacy for safer roadways. Online donations: massbike.org/charlie_proctor_memorial_fund or send checks to: MassBike, 50 Milk St, 16th Floor, Boston, MA 02109.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 12, 2020.