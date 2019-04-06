Charles James O'Connor

Charles James " CJ " O'Connor, age 26, of Fairfield, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on March 10, 1993, son of Charles (Chuck) O'Connor and the late Jane Kranyik O'Connor, CJ was a lifelong Fairfield Town resident. He was a welder by trade and had also worked for the Sabia Tree Farm, Knapp Tree, Inc., New England Materials and in his youth was a tender operator for the Fayerweather Yacht Club. CJ enjoyed the great outdoors, while out in Long Island Sound with his grandfather aboard "The Chief " or fishing, camping, snowboarding or shooting his crossbow. Most of all, he loved helping his family and friends. In addition to his father Chuck, he is survived by his sister, Meri Katheryn O'Connor of New York, his maternal grandmother Louise Kranyik of Fairfield, a special aunt Mary Louise Kranyik as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 pm in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with a prayer service at 6 pm. Burial will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to the . To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary