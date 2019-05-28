Charles W. Vlodek

Charles W. Vlodek, 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, veteran, former educator and gifted electrician was called to heaven May 22, 2019. "Chuck" as he was known to friends, Dad to those who love him and "Mr. V." to his students, was surrounded by his family during his illness and final hours before he joined his son Charles and his siblings Stephanie Toth, Wanda Targowski, Regina Targowski, Genevieve Mayo, and Stanley Chmielowski on the other side. Chuck was born on November 3, 1930, to the late Casmir and Stella Vlodek. Raised in Bridgeport by his foster parents, Gladys and Jack Ankele, Chuck attended Bullard Havens Technical School. At the age of 17, Chuck received parental permission and enlisted in the United States Navy. He served with pride aboard the USS William R. Rush during the Korean War as an electrician. After his discharge from the military, Chuck was introduced to the love of his life, Sophie Wanda Tyszka. Wanda would become his wife of 63 years. Charles became a dance instructor for Arthur Murray so that he could work alongside his future bride. An electrician by trade, he was self-employed, in later years Charles worked for Sikorsky Aircraft and completed 16 years at Schick Razors. Chuck started a 2nd career as an electrical instructor at Bullard Havens where he took great pride mentoring his pupils. Charles was an animal lover, especially fond of German Shepherds. Throughout his life, Chuck always had a German Shepherd companion by his side. He loved spending time with his family, and was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, camping, swimming and tennis. Chuck and his wife enjoyed each other's company on trips to the casino for blackjack and poker. Holding a deep belief in God, Chuck was a member of St. Lawrence Church and former member of the choir. Left to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Charles, is wife Sophie (Wanda), his daughter Marianne Vass, sons Thomas Vlodek and Paul Vlodek and his wife Joanna, a granddaughter Paige Vass, several nieces and nephews. Friend may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, Thurs., May 30, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. On May 31, 2019, the procession will leave the funeral home at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, Shelton. Burial with full military honors will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary