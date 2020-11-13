1/1
Charles Wargo
Charles S. Wargo
Charles Stephen Wargo, age 95, of Trumbull, Connecticut, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital.
Charlie was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to the late James and Margaret (Hisam) Wargo. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart. He enjoyed a long teaching career in the Bridgeport school system followed by 35 wonderful years of active retirement. He loved his sports, including the Tigers, Packers and hapless Mets, participating in the yearly family golf pool, reading endless books, parades, shows, trips to the Milford boardwalk, stamp collecting, pinochle, jigsaw puzzles, Legos, corresponding with his favorite pen pals, of course his Dunkin' Donuts coffee (cream, no sugar), and daily mass. When asked what kept him going, he always answered, "My faith, family and friends."
Charlie is survived by his brother Raymond Wargo of Shelton, and leaves behind and will be greatly missed by his seven children, David and wife Sue, Peggy McKie and husband Dick, Nancy Shariff and husband Teja, Tom and partner Bob Biegen, Mary Parks and husband Bruce, John, Dan, 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and many, many nieces and nephews.
Charlie was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Anna (Connell) Wargo, brothers Edward and James, sisters Lillian Wargo, Pauline Frawley, Marie Beaudin, and Marge Bielen.
Friends are invited to attend a walk-through visitation on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Adhering to COVID guidelines and wearing a mask are required. Due to capacity limits, please do not linger so that others may be able to pay their respects.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford. Interment with military honors will immediately follow at Nichols Farm Burial Ground, Cemetery Road, Trumbull, Connecticut.
All who knew him loved him, and he loved everyone he met. Heaven awaits the friendliest guy in the world!
Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.





Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 13, 2020.
