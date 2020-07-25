1/
Charles Washington
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Wallace
Washington
Charles Wallace Washington, 96, earned his eternal wings on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Saint Vincent's Hartford Health in Bridgeport, CT. He was born in Bunnell, Florida on February 7, 1924, to the late Charles Wallace and Clarice (Lundy) Washington, Sr. He graduated from Bunnell High School in 1940,and went on to graduate from Florida Normal and Industrial Memorial College (now Florida Memorial University – an HBCU.)
He migrated to Bridgeport, CT, in 1940 as part of the industrial revolution. He found employment at General Electric and Sikorsky Aircraft. In 1943, he married Celestine Chapman from Ellisville, Mississippi. After receiving his Carpentry Master's Certificate, he opened his own carpentry business, the Bridgeport Foundation Company. He employed all three of his brothers and was very successful in building homes in Bridgeport and Fairfield County. He worked at Carpenter Steel until his retirement in 1988.
He is survived by his daughter Angella Smith, son Dwight Smith, daughter Nana Smith; his son Charles Washington III, son Niki Paul Washington, and four great-grandchildren. He leaves brothers, John L. Washington. 94 (late wife, Portia), George Washington (late wife, Oneita Mitchell Washington), and a host of nieces and nephews, friends and family, and their children.
Services will be Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at George J. Peterson F.H., 1041 Noble Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06608. Friends may greet the family beginning at 10:00 a.m. with service following at 11:00 am. Interment immediately following service in Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
George J Peterson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Service
11:00 AM
George J Peterson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Interment
Lakeview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George J Peterson Funeral Home
1041 Noble Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06608
(203) 384-8735
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George J Peterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Mr. Washington was a wonderful man and a wonderful friend and storyteller. I will miss his gentle spirit and many chats. God's blessings to all his family. Sorry I cannot make the services.
Rosemary Miles Lefflbine
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved