Charles Wallace

Washington

Charles Wallace Washington, 96, earned his eternal wings on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Saint Vincent's Hartford Health in Bridgeport, CT. He was born in Bunnell, Florida on February 7, 1924, to the late Charles Wallace and Clarice (Lundy) Washington, Sr. He graduated from Bunnell High School in 1940,and went on to graduate from Florida Normal and Industrial Memorial College (now Florida Memorial University – an HBCU.)

He migrated to Bridgeport, CT, in 1940 as part of the industrial revolution. He found employment at General Electric and Sikorsky Aircraft. In 1943, he married Celestine Chapman from Ellisville, Mississippi. After receiving his Carpentry Master's Certificate, he opened his own carpentry business, the Bridgeport Foundation Company. He employed all three of his brothers and was very successful in building homes in Bridgeport and Fairfield County. He worked at Carpenter Steel until his retirement in 1988.

He is survived by his daughter Angella Smith, son Dwight Smith, daughter Nana Smith; his son Charles Washington III, son Niki Paul Washington, and four great-grandchildren. He leaves brothers, John L. Washington. 94 (late wife, Portia), George Washington (late wife, Oneita Mitchell Washington), and a host of nieces and nephews, friends and family, and their children.

Services will be Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at George J. Peterson F.H., 1041 Noble Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06608. Friends may greet the family beginning at 10:00 a.m. with service following at 11:00 am. Interment immediately following service in Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT.



