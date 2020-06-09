Charles Joseph Weber
Charles Joseph Weber, age 75, of Derby, peacefully entered into rest in his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in Stamford on March 28, 1945, the son of the late Charles E. and Ruth Elizabeth (Robinson) Weber. He was a longtime auto body repairman and tow truck driver for over 30 years before finishing his career as a custodian before retirement. Charles was a Volunteer Firefighter for Noroton Heights Fire Department in Darien with 50 years of dedicated service. During his tenure, he served as a Lieutenant for 10 years (Engines 20, 21, 23, and 25) and as an interim Captain for 6 months. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and coins, rooting for the NY Yankees, and playing horseshoes, bocci and poker. He loved to make giant cookies to share with his grandchildren and give them lots of candy. Charles is survived by his children Katrina and JP Rizzitelli, Kristen and Thomas Fugiel, and Karianne and Jeffrey Webb, his grandchildren Julianna, Thomas, Alexandra, Theodore, Mary Anne, and Samantha Rizzitelli, Noelle and Brendan Fugiel, and Nathan Webb, his sister Carolyn Marsh of North Dakota, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Centa Improta, Marjorie Wood, and Ruth Byrnes, and also by his beloved dog Buddy. Friends are invited to greet Charles' family on Friday, June 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Proper social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required for entry. A private Mass of Christian Burial with his immediate family present will be celebrated on Saturday, June 13 in St. Mary Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby. A live stream link of the Mass at 10 a.m. will be provided on the funeral home website for those who wish to participate. A public graveside service with social distancing guidelines will be held at 11 AM on Saturday June 13 in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles' honor to the Make A Wish Foundation (wish.org) or to ASPCA (aspca.org). Please visit www.adzimafh.com for the live stream link of his funeral and to leave condolences to his family.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 9, 2020.