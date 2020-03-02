Connecticut Post Obituaries
Charles A. Wormsley
Charles A. Wormsley, age 85, of Huntington, passed away on February 28, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born in Queens, New York, after high school he studied magic and became an amature magician. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1957. After the Army he moved to Pennsylvania and attended the Philadelphia College of the bible. He became an ordained minister and did missionary work world wide. His ministry was unique because he used magic tricks and illusion to teach the word of God. He had been suffering with Alzheimers disease for several years. He is survived by his brother Paul and predeceased by his sister Joan. Because he resided in Philadelphia for most of his life, no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mullinsfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2020
