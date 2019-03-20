Home

Charlie Karp (1953-2019), passed away March 10. He is survived by his mother Martha, sister Eleanor, sister Alice, brother Thomas, father Marshall. Musical tributes at Seagrape in Fairfield, and Levitt Pavillion in Westport, to be announced.
Donations can be made to:
"Charlie Karp Memorial Fund"
Make checks payable to:
Fairfield County's Community Foundation
Memo on check: Charlie Karp Memorial Fund
Send to:
Fairfield County's Community Foundation
40 Richards Ave.
Norwalk, Ct. 06854-2320
For more information, how to donate online, refer to
https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/karpmemorial and go to the donations page.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2019
