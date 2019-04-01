Charlotte A. Adams

Charlotte A. Adams, age 80 of Westport, formerly of Trumbull and Bridgeport, died Friday, March 29, 2019 in The Carolton Convalescent Hospital Fairfield. Born in Bridgeport to Lester and Gertrude Carlson, Charlotte was a day care provider at CCDC of Westport and after raising her own family was a loving foster parent to over 30 children including Anthony Thibeault who had a special place in her heart She is survived by 3 sons, Bruce (Dawn) Adams of Seymour, Mark (Megan) Adams of Fairfield and Jeff Adams of Stratford. A brother George Carlson of Southbury, a sister Ellen Hilton of Monroe, 7 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her life companion of 55 years Russell Nowell of Fairfield. She was predeceased by a brother Richard Carlson of Bridgeport. Friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. in The LARSON FUNERAL HOME, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport, burial will be in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to CT Donate for Life, 16 Main St., box 278, Durham, CT 06422 or The CT Special Olympics. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 1, 2019