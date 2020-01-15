Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Kingdom Hall
126 Newtown Ave.
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Giddiens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Giddiens


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Giddiens Obituary
Charlotte Ann Giddiens
Charlotte Ann Ashby Giddiens passed away gracefully on January 9th 2020. A long time resident of Norwalk, Connecticut, Charlotte was born on November 26, 1940 to Ruth E. Sample Ashby and Burley Ashby in Harborton, Virginia. Charlotte attended and graduated from Mary N. Smith High School. Charlotte was married to the late John W. Giddiens Sr. of Norwalk Connecticut. She was a seamstress, Certified Nurses Assistant (CNA), and Childcare Worker. Charlotte is survived by eight sons, Kendall Giddiens and wife Melissa, Keith W. Giddiens and Simone his long time partner, Milton Lee Giddiens and wife Tracey, Mark J. Giddiens and wife Marjorie, Orando Sean Giddiens and wife Raquel, Eric Giddiens and wife Melanie, John W. Giddiens Jr., and Reuben Douglas Giddiens. Charlotte is survived by two sisters Gloriadine Asby and Shirley Savage; one brother Larry Asby Sr. and wife Juanita; sister-in law, Elizabeth Giddiens; twenty grandchildren, five great grandchildren. Charlotte leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones behind. Charlotte will be missed by her loved ones and forever be in their hearts.
Charlotte Ann Giddiens Memorial service will be on Saturday January 18, 2020, at 11 a,m, Kingdom Hall, 126 Newtown Ave., Norwalk, CT 06051.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -