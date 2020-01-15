|
|
Charlotte Ann Giddiens
Charlotte Ann Ashby Giddiens passed away gracefully on January 9th 2020. A long time resident of Norwalk, Connecticut, Charlotte was born on November 26, 1940 to Ruth E. Sample Ashby and Burley Ashby in Harborton, Virginia. Charlotte attended and graduated from Mary N. Smith High School. Charlotte was married to the late John W. Giddiens Sr. of Norwalk Connecticut. She was a seamstress, Certified Nurses Assistant (CNA), and Childcare Worker. Charlotte is survived by eight sons, Kendall Giddiens and wife Melissa, Keith W. Giddiens and Simone his long time partner, Milton Lee Giddiens and wife Tracey, Mark J. Giddiens and wife Marjorie, Orando Sean Giddiens and wife Raquel, Eric Giddiens and wife Melanie, John W. Giddiens Jr., and Reuben Douglas Giddiens. Charlotte is survived by two sisters Gloriadine Asby and Shirley Savage; one brother Larry Asby Sr. and wife Juanita; sister-in law, Elizabeth Giddiens; twenty grandchildren, five great grandchildren. Charlotte leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones behind. Charlotte will be missed by her loved ones and forever be in their hearts.
Charlotte Ann Giddiens Memorial service will be on Saturday January 18, 2020, at 11 a,m, Kingdom Hall, 126 Newtown Ave., Norwalk, CT 06051.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 16, 2020