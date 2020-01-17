Connecticut Post Obituaries
Mother Charlotte Mary Obituary
Mother Charlotte Mary
Mother Charlotte Mary, age 92, of Trumbull, went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and was a longtime area resident. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. directly at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Statfield Rd., Fairfield, CT. Interment on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven, CT 06516. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To view her complete obituary, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 19, 2020
