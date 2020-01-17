|
|
Mother Charlotte Mary
Mother Charlotte Mary, age 92, of Trumbull, went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and was a longtime area resident. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. directly at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Statfield Rd., Fairfield, CT. Interment on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven, CT 06516. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To view her complete obituary, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 19, 2020