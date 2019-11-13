|
|
Charlotte Elizabeth
Margaret Lukas Nielson
Oceanside, CA. Charlotte Elizabeth Margaret Lukas Nielson, 91, a longtime resident of Oceanside, died peacefully Friday, November 8th at Ascot Home Care in Vista.
Born in 1928 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Charlotte (who preferred to be called Charyl) and her late husband Victor Nielson, first lived in TX, MA, PA, CT, and WY before settling in Oceanside in 1986. Charyl was a homemaker, a member of Carlsbad Community Church, a talented pianist, a voracious letter writer, an avid tagsaler and also worked as a secretary for Aetna Life & Casualty during the 1970s. She is survived by: her daughter Nancy Castro and son-in-law Tonio of Oceanside; son Robert Nielson and daughter-in-law Tracie of Woodstock, CT; son Douglas Nielson of Simsbury, CT; nieces Jacqueline Partridge of Stratford, CT, and Bonnie Drazdowsky of Milford, CT; grandchildren: Tonio; Carla; Jackie; Daniel; Elsa; Luke; Stephanie; and Ian, and great-grandchild, Samuel.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, Stratford. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 14, 2019