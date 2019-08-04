Connecticut Post Obituaries
Shiva
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carol Herrick
Milford, CT
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carol Herrick
Milford, CT
View Map
Charlotte Sachs, age 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at her home in Bridgeport on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Charlotte was born in Bridgeport and raised in Stamford. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Minnie Schwartz. Charlotte is survived by her devoted children, Carol Herrick (Robert), Marcia Rohall (Roger), and William Sachs (Carolina), her adored grandchildren, Rachel and Andrew Herrick, Sarah Egan and Steven Rohall (Megan), Adam Sachs (Molly), Lauren Sachs, Amanda Sachs, and Christopher Vavra and eight great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard Eugene Sachs, and her dear siblings Muriel Silverstone and Irving Schwartz. A private graveside funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Shiva will be observed at the home of Carol Herrick in Milford on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , , or to St. Vincent's Swim Across the Sound Foundation, www.give.stvincents.org/DonateNow.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 5, 2019
