1/
Charlotte Schneider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Schneider
Charlotte Androphy Schneider, age 99 of Derby, Connecticut passed away quietly on December 3, 2020. Wife of the late Leo Schneider; Charlotte was born in Derby, CT. Her parents were Julius Androphy and Rose Gilman Androphy. Charlotte attended Derby High School and earned an associate degree from Ohio University.
During the war Charlotte held a stateside position with the U.S. Navy. At the end of the war, she met Leo, an Army veteran at Milford Beach. They married in 1947 lived in Bridgeport and Fairfield, CT.
Charlotte worked for the IRS in the 1960's. Upon retiring, she developed a love for the game of golf with her husband and carried this forward when they moved to Florida permanently in 1984. In 2011, she moved to Pittsburgh to be near her daughter.
Charlotte is survived by her daughters Dena Schneider Green of Sarasota, Florida and Susan (William) Steiner of Pittsburgh, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Julia Steiner (Jordan Silberman) and Greg Steiner. Charlotte was predeceased by her siblings Nina Rippner, Tye Garner and Sidney Androphy.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rodeph Sholom Cemetery in Fairfield, CT. All attendees must wear a mask and maintain social distance. A live-stream will be available at www.greensfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rodeph Sholom Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved