Charlotte Schneider
Charlotte Androphy Schneider, age 99 of Derby, Connecticut passed away quietly on December 3, 2020. Wife of the late Leo Schneider; Charlotte was born in Derby, CT. Her parents were Julius Androphy and Rose Gilman Androphy. Charlotte attended Derby High School and earned an associate degree from Ohio University.
During the war Charlotte held a stateside position with the U.S. Navy. At the end of the war, she met Leo, an Army veteran at Milford Beach. They married in 1947 lived in Bridgeport and Fairfield, CT.
Charlotte worked for the IRS in the 1960's. Upon retiring, she developed a love for the game of golf with her husband and carried this forward when they moved to Florida permanently in 1984. In 2011, she moved to Pittsburgh to be near her daughter.
Charlotte is survived by her daughters Dena Schneider Green of Sarasota, Florida and Susan (William) Steiner of Pittsburgh, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Julia Steiner (Jordan Silberman) and Greg Steiner. Charlotte was predeceased by her siblings Nina Rippner, Tye Garner and Sidney Androphy.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rodeph Sholom Cemetery in Fairfield, CT. All attendees must wear a mask and maintain social distance. A live-stream will be available at www.greensfuneralhome.com
.