Charlotte Smith
1943 - 2020
Charlotte M. Smith
Charlotte M. Smith, age 77, of Orange, CT, formerly of Stratford, beloved wife of George Smith, passed away on May 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Bridgeport Hospital. Charlotte was born in Bridgeport on January 20, 1943 to the late Frank and Sara (Hoey) Bargo and had been a lifelong area resident. She was a retired private duty home health aide. Charlotte was a one of a kind type of woman. You could always find her with a big welcoming smile on her face. She devoted her entire life to caring for her family. She especially loved a good shopping spree, hitting the casinos with her husband and sisters, and spending quality time with all of her grandchildren. Survivors in addition to her husband of 46 years include her devoted children Shirley Ann Eanotti and partner Dan Harney of Stratford, and Frank Eanotti and his partner Bonnie of Stratford, cherished grandchildren Nicole and husband John Cannata Kristin and husband Joel Echevarria and Rachuel and husband Jack Conroy, Bailey McIlhoney, Raymond McIlhoney, great-grandchildren Mya, Damon, Avery, Rocco and Nora, brother Robert and wife Andrea Bargo, sisters Shirley Kennedy, Mabel and husband Thomas Papcun Sandra Bargo, Debbie and husband Mark Soares and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by her sons, Gilbert Tanguay, and Joseph Eanotti, brother Edgar (Sonny) Bargo and sister Mary Gillespy. Due to the current Health Situation the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, visit: www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2020.
