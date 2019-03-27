Connecticut Post Obituaries
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
Cheryl Kellogg
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Cheryl Ann Avery Kellogg, age 68, of Newtown, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 in her home surrounded by family.
Cheryl was born August 26, 1950 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Raymond J. and Frances (Southard) Avery. She attended Fairfield schools, graduating from Roger Ludlow High School in 1968.
Cheryl was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend to many. She was an accomplished cook and baker, always keeping family and friends supplied with great meals and hosting the extended family for all the holidays. One of her greatest joys was getting together and cooking for the "gang" of long time dear friends. She was a compassionate friend to all who knew her.
Cheryl was a partner in businesses with her husband and son where she kept offices running smoothly. She started at A.G. Kellogg Construction in Newtown and spent the last 25 years at Kellogg Hardwood Lumber in Bethel. For many years in between, she owned and operated Gardenia, a gift store in Fairfield with her brother Ray. She loved sports; playing tennis, paddle tennis, and bowling throughout her years.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 50 years, Allen G. Kellogg; daughter Kirsten (Kit) Tuz and husband Jason of Sandy Hook; son Allen A. Kellogg and wife Karine (Izidorio) of Newtown; grandchildren Sarah Mawdsley, Elizabeth (Izzy) Mawdsley, Breckin Tuz, Alison Tuz and Maria Kellogg; she leaves behind a brother Raymond A. Avery and wife Carol of Stratford; sisters-in-law Maribeth (Kellogg) Onofrey and husband Kenneth of Sandy Hook and Bridget (Meyer) Kellogg of New Milford; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her beloved grandson Cody A. Kellogg.
Calling hours will be at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, Connecticut on Thursday March 28 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Cheryl at Saint Mary Church in Bethel, Connecticut on Friday, March 29 at 11:30 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center -Trumbull at 5520 Park Avenue, Trumbull, CT 06611 or Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT, 06405.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 27, 2019
